Govt Ready To Sit With Opposition For Legislation In Parliament: Shafqat Mehmood

Mon 22nd March 2021 | 10:14 PM

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Monday said the government is ready to initiate dialogue with the opposition parties for legislation on various national issues in the Parliament except the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

The leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was showing non-serious attitude to resolve the matter in the Parliament which is a best forum to address the public issues, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition's big wigs wanted to halt accountability process against them. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation in the cases which were registered by Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against each other during their regimes, he added.

He said NAB had summoned PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz to appear before it on March 26 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case of money laundering. He advised Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB without a company of their massive workers and to refrain from agitation or chaos.

He said nobody would be allowed to attack or mock on national institutions including NAB, adding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were involved in corruption charges by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their tenures.

Shafqat Mehmood said the government was committed to hold inquiry against the looters and plunderers to recover the looted amount from them.

