Govt ready to sit with opposition in larger interest of country: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the government was ready to sit together with opposition in the larger interest of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition should have to cooperate with the government regarding legislation for the country and reforms in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

He said bringing reforms in NAB laws was demand of the opposition but now they were criticizing to the government over the matter.

Chan said the Muslim League Nawaz had failed to introduce any reforms in the NAB laws during its tenure but now it was criticizing the government just for political gains.