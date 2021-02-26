Govt ready to sit with opposition on electoral reforms: Raoof

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Raoof Hasan Friday said the government was ready to sit with the opposition parties to bring electoral reforms to ensure more transparency in the system.

The government would never make any compromise or sacrifices over the accountability process as nobody could get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition should play a constructive role by highlighting the genuine issues of the common man in the Parliament instead of doing dirty politics for the sake of personal interest.

The SAPM said the government was intended to bring improvement in the system to yield desirous results.

He said the open balloting was only solution to discourage and eliminate the horse trading practice from the upcoming Senate polls which was also mentioned in Charter of Democracy (CoD).