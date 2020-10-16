UrduPoint.com
Govt Ready To Sit With Opposition On Public Issues: Fawad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the government was ready to sit with the opposition parties on different public interest issues, except giving relaxation in their corruption cases.

There was no compromise on accountability process against opposition's bigwigs including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz because they had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their tenure in public offices, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government was not afraid from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest demonstration and rallies as it was totally failed in gathering people for Gujranwala procession.

The Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had no public support, he said adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was inciting and using students of seminaries as a shield to achieve his political goals, but he would be failed in do so.

He said the participants in Gujranwala protest were not adopting the standard operating procedures which feared of coronavirus spreading.

