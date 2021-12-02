UrduPoint.com

Govt Ready To Tackle Omicron Variant Of Corona: Jhagra

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:38 PM

Govt ready to tackle Omicron variant of Corona: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that capacity of hospitals has been improved and provincial health authorities are ready to deal with the Omicron Corona variant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that capacity of hospitals has been improved and provincial health authorities are ready to deal with the Omicron Corona variant.

Talking to media here after addressing two-day KP business Expo at University of Peshawar here, he said that corona vaccination was in full swing and government was all set to deal with any emergency situation in case of Omicron outbreak.

He said the government was making all out efforts to vaccinate majority of population against corona enabling them to fight against Omicron variant.

Health Minister informed that special vaccination program has been formulated to inoculate unvaccinated people, adding that a three-day special corona vaccination drive has already been started from December 1.

He also urged young people of below thirty years to get vaccinated against corona.

Jhagra said that 55 percent of KP population got first jab of corona vaccine while second dose has been administered to 30 percent population.

He said that efforts were underway to take the number of people vaccinated by both the doses to 70 percent. The new variant of corona is dangerous for unvaccinated people, he noted.

Referring to Dengue, Jhagra said that dengue outbreak was successfully controlled across the province. He said the health system has further improved after giving corona and dengue coverage under Sehat Insaf Card.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Business Young December Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces squad for home series against W ..

Pakistan announces squad for home series against West Indies

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup a ..

Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup and U19 World Cup announced

29 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE’s Golden Jubilee ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai

40 minutes ago
 Twitter reacts as PM Khan asks nation to learn fro ..

Twitter reacts as PM Khan asks nation to learn from the past

40 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from King of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from King of Jordan

40 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to addr ..

Deputy Commissioner holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address public complaints

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.