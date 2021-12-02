Govt ready to tackle Omicron variant of Corona: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that capacity of hospitals has been improved and provincial health authorities are ready to deal with the Omicron Corona variant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that capacity of hospitals has been improved and provincial health authorities are ready to deal with the Omicron Corona variant.

Talking to media here after addressing two-day KP business Expo at University of Peshawar here, he said that corona vaccination was in full swing and government was all set to deal with any emergency situation in case of Omicron outbreak.

He said the government was making all out efforts to vaccinate majority of population against corona enabling them to fight against Omicron variant.

Health Minister informed that special vaccination program has been formulated to inoculate unvaccinated people, adding that a three-day special corona vaccination drive has already been started from December 1.

He also urged young people of below thirty years to get vaccinated against corona.

Jhagra said that 55 percent of KP population got first jab of corona vaccine while second dose has been administered to 30 percent population.

He said that efforts were underway to take the number of people vaccinated by both the doses to 70 percent. The new variant of corona is dangerous for unvaccinated people, he noted.

Referring to Dengue, Jhagra said that dengue outbreak was successfully controlled across the province. He said the health system has further improved after giving corona and dengue coverage under Sehat Insaf Card.