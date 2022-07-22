UrduPoint.com

Govt Ready To Take Opposition On Board On All Important Issues: AJK PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday said his government was keen to take opposition along on the issues of vital national interest in order to advance positive democratic traditions

The prime minister said this while talking to different delegations that called on him here at the Jammu Kashmir House, a news release said.

Sardar Tanveer, while highlighting the role of opposition in the parliamentary democracy, said, "The opposition leaders are respectable, we not only respect their mandate but also try to take them on board on important issues to advance the journey of development and prosperity in the region." The issue of standing committees in the legislative assembly, he said, had been settled amicably with mutual consultations. "In democracy, problems are solved through debate and discussion, but for a meaningful debate to take place all that you need is to sit and talk together." Difference of opinion was the essence of democracy but the politicians must not let their difference turn into personal enmity, he stressed.

The AJK PM said the parliamentary party of Tehreek-e-Insaf took decisions after due consultation. "We do not interfere in others' affairs and we do hope that no one interferes in our affairs." He regretted that for the past few days, negative propaganda was being paddled on social media regarding the partition of Kashmir, the abolition of the Thirteenth Amendment and the tourism authority. "Such wicked attempts to achieve political objectives by creating chaos in the state on the basis of unverified social media reports will never succeed." Sardar Tanveer claimed that the government had started to implement its development agenda set forth in the budget. He, however, stated that there was a dire need for reforms in the administrative machinery of Azad Kashmir, government institutions, especially the departments working in the development sectors.

Regarding local government elections, he said, "The orders of the Supreme Court will be implemented in letter and spirit."

