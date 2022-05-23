UrduPoint.com

Govt Reconstitutes NCOC At NIH For COVID-19

Published May 23, 2022

Govt reconstitutes NCOC at NIH for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The National Command and Operational Center (NCOC) has been reconstituted at National Institute of Health (NIH) on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the spokesperson of NIH, the step was taken in the wake of emergence of new variant of Covid-19.

As per notification, all concerned ministries and directorates will remain in the operations and functions of NCOC as per requirement.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination will chair the NCOC.

The NCOC will extend its operations for prevention, detection, surveillance, and response to public health emergencies at national level as well as facilitate coordination with all provinces and regions.

