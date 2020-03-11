UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Reconstitutes PEMRA Council Of Complaints In Sindh, Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

Govt. reconstitutes PEMRA Council of Complaints in Sindh, Lahore

The government has notified the reconstitution of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) Council of Complaints in Sindh and Lahore for a period of two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The government has notified the reconstitution of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) Council of Complaints in Sindh and Lahore for a period of two years.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dated March 10, the Council of Complaints in Sindh would consist of Chairperson Prof Dr Tahir Masood and Members Dr Muhammad Asim, Dr Fouzia Naz, Durdana Tanweer, Mukesh Kumar and Syed Sikandar Ali.

In Lahore's Council of Complaints, Muhammad Ahmad Pansota would be its Chairperson, while Touqeer Ahmed Nasir, Dr Shamim Mehmood Zaidi Sarah Ahmed and Dr Shah Jehan Sayed would work as members.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Nasir March Media Government

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber Society partners with Axios Internation ..

1 minute ago

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

46 minutes ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

46 minutes ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

1 hour ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.