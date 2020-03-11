Govt. reconstitutes PEMRA Council of Complaints in Sindh, Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The government has notified the reconstitution of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's (PEMRA) Council of Complaints in Sindh and Lahore for a period of two years.

According to a notification of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dated March 10, the Council of Complaints in Sindh would consist of Chairperson Prof Dr Tahir Masood and Members Dr Muhammad Asim, Dr Fouzia Naz, Durdana Tanweer, Mukesh Kumar and Syed Sikandar Ali.

In Lahore's Council of Complaints, Muhammad Ahmad Pansota would be its Chairperson, while Touqeer Ahmed Nasir, Dr Shamim Mehmood Zaidi Sarah Ahmed and Dr Shah Jehan Sayed would work as members.