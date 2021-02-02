UrduPoint.com
Govt. Recovers Precious Land From Land Grabbers: Shahzad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday appreciated the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for making historic recovery of lands costing billion from land grabbers. The ruling party had recovered official lands amounting to Rs.210 billion after crack down against the criminals,he stated in an interview with a private television channel. A few members of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in land grabbing activities, he added.

In reply to a question, he said that Overseas Pakistanis had also been facing a serious trouble due to land grabbers. The Police, he said had taken action against the elements behind such heinous activity. Commenting on Broadsheet scandal, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said that a commission was constituted to compile report within forty five days. The SAPM further stated that committee would be responsible to cover all aspects so that real motives behind this episode could be identified in a proper manner.

