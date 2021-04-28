Govt redoubles efforts to shift off-grid areas on solar energy

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Appreciating growing energy needs, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has redoubled efforts to provide solar energy to remote localities and worshiping places in the province.

"Work on solarization projects is continuing in full swing with full support of the local population and tangible measures are afoot to complete them timely," senior planning officer KP Energy Department Engr Malik Luqman told APP.

He said 400 masajid in the newly merged districts had already been shifted on solar energy while out of total 8000 schools 2500 and out of 4000 masajid 2000 have already been shifted on solar energy with a cost of US $ 27 million.

Similarly, 187 basic health units would also be shifted on solar energy.

He said that these worshipping places were off the grid and identified by the elected representatives of the area concerned, adding, the entire process was carried out in a transparent manner.

In the past, he said the southern districts were neglected in terms of provision of accessibility to basic necessities of life, but unlike the governments of other political parties in the province, the PTI government had focused more on development of the southern areas of the KP and installed 2900 units of solar energy in the central and southern districts.

He said solarization initiatives would help a great deal to overcome requirements of those districts by ensuring inexpensive electricity supply.

He said the government believed in austerity measures and had always tried to judiciously utilize the funds, thus several key public sector's offices had also been included in the solarization initiatives.

He also informed that the government would construct three energy projects in three different districts of Malakand division to improve voltage and provide uninterrupted power supply to domestic, industrial and agricultural consumers.

He said 500 KV transmission line from Chitral to Chakdara besides 500 KV, 220 KV and 132 KV grid stations in Chitral and Chakdara Lower Dir would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 35.5 billion.

Similarly, 220 KV transmission line in Swat Corridor, 220 KV Kalam and Mingora gird stations would cost Rs 18.25 billion. In Upper Dir, a 47 megawatt Kalkot Barikot Pathrak hydropower project would be constructed.