Govt reduced Levy on petroleum products: Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that the government had reduced petroleum Levy on petroleum products for giving relief to the consumers on commodity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that the government had reduced petroleum Levy on petroleum products for giving relief to the consumers on commodity.

Talking to private news channel, he said that there is no positive input of Opposition for the development of the country, they are only striving to take National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

The Minster said that Opposition is only wasting the time of the people and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is not on one page as all political parties struggling for their vested interests.

He said that the Opposition had not delivered in their ruling tenures but now they are blaming the government about the inflation.

The government would provide subsidy on food items, adding that unemployment ratio has not increased during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government as Opposition propagating against the current regime in this regard.

He said, the inflation was not only issue of the country but it was the international phenomenon due to the global impact of pandemic.