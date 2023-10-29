Open Menu

Govt Reduced Power Tariff To Relieve Common Consumer: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2023 | 10:10 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Oct 29 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Sunday said that despite many challenges the AJK government took a difficult decision to reduce the prices of electricity to provide relief to common masses.

In a statement, he said that the government will take all possible steps to solve the problems of the people and provide them with all the basic facilities of life on a priority basis.

" As the chief executive of the State, I have the privilege to introduce a culture of simplicity", the PM said, adding that he considers himself a true servant of the masses.

The PM said that he enjoyed the full backing of the allied parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N and People's Party.

"The coalition government is fully determined to build and develop the state", he said.

The PM made it clear that no one would be allowed to hold the state hostage. "Lawbreakers will be dealt with an iron hand", he said.

"If anyone thinks that by exaggerating things on social media they will achieve their nefarious goals, they are mistaken", he said.

The Prime Minister said that the strict implementation of biometrics was taken in view of the we wider interests of the people.

The PM said that there was a dire need to raise public awareness and encourage people to actively participate in agriculture, farming and livestock.

He said that rather than wasting time on mobile phones the people especially the youth should engage themselves in productive activities like cultivating their lands, focus on poultry farming and live stock. Such productive activities, he said, would help them to improve their lives.

He urged the youth not to waste their valuable time in useless things and instead learn IT skills and become useful citizens of the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Haq congratulated former MLA Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari on being appointed permanent representative to the United Nations by the Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights.

In his congratulatory message, he praised Mr. Bukhari for his selfless services and expressed the hope that he would use this platform to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

