Govt Reduces 10 To 15 Pc Of Non-energy Import Bill: Miftah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail said that the government has reduced 10 to 15 percent of non-energy import bill to strengthen the rupee value

Talking to a private news channel, he said the staff level agreement would be signed with IMF and budget would be also approved in the current week.

He said the government would provide uninterrupted electricity to the industrial sector on cheep rates to enhance the production and to reduce the productive cost.

The minister said, the government was negotiating with Russia to import wheat as the US and EU sanctions against Moscow were not applicable on food items.

He said that UAE was interested to invest in stock market and China had shown interest to run the Steel Mill of Pakistan.

"The government was providing Rs 2000 to eight million households as relief in addition with the Benazir Income Support Programme in the month of June to savethe poor from the impact of inflation," the minister concluded.

