Govt Reduces Commercial Building Fee, Says Sec Housing South

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department has decided to reduce commercial fee as governing body approved reduction of commercial fee from 20 to 10 percent.

Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaqaut Ali Chatha expressed these views while taking briefing from Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA) here on Saturday.

He stated that the approval of commercial fee would be taken from cabinet in the next meeting.

The directions were issued to PHATA for mapping regarding construction of hospitals at Gulshan market, Jalal Pur Pir Wala and Taunsa as hospital would be constructed on 76 acres land in Taunsa, Secretary added.

Secretary Chatha said that the purpose of reduction in commercial fee was to enhance revenue and to facilitate masses.

Secretary South said that directions issued for grand encroachment operation at Khanewal and Vehari districts.

He ordered officials concerned to provide plots to common people by identifying land in the region under New Pakistan Housing Program.

