Govt reduces flour price to Rs 400 per 10 kg, sugar to Rs 70 per kg during Ramazan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday, in a major relief package, announced the reduction of flour price from Rs 550 to Rs 400 per 10-kilogram bag in the Punjab province to provide relief to the people during the Holy Month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday, in a major relief package, announced the reduction of flour price from Rs 550 to Rs 400 per 10-kilogram bag in the Punjab province to provide relief to the people during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

The prime minister also remarkably reduced the sugar price from Rs 75 to Rs 70 per kg to be available at the Ramazan Bazaars and Utility Stores till Eid-ul-Fitr.

He also urged the other provinces to try fixing the said prices for the public relief.

Prime Minister Shehbaz asked the Punjab government to support Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments to help them fix the said prices of the two commodities.

Moreover, he also announced that the Federal Government would make additional payments to the Balochistan Government in this regard, as required.