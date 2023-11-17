Open Menu

Govt Reduces Hajj Expenses For Year 2024: Aneeq Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Thursday said that the caretaker government had reduced the Hajj expenses by Rs 100,000 per pilgrim for the Hajj in 2024.

The government is thankful to the Saudi government for taking initiatives to facilitate Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, he said while talking to ptv.

He said all out efforts would be made to facilitate the intending pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

In reply to a question, he said there are two schemes announced by the caretaker government for next year's Hajj.

As per the new policy, 50 percent of pilgrims would be sent under the government scheme while another 50 percent would go through the private scheme, he said. No compromise would be made on the provision of facilities to intending Hajj pilgrims, he assured.

