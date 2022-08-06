UrduPoint.com

Govt Reduces Oil Prices To Provide Relief: Tahira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2022 | 01:37 AM

Govt reduces oil prices to provide relief: Tahira

A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Tahira Aurangzab on Friday said that government has reduced oil prices to provide relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Tahira Aurangzab on Friday said that government has reduced oil prices to provide relief to the masses.

The last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had made tuff agreements with International Monetary Funds (IMF), she said while talking to ptv. The people were facing problems due to weak policies of PTI government, she added. The PML-N government, she said has made soft agreement with IMF and the masses are enjoying relief in different commodities. She said, the prices of gold and other essential items are declining due to better policies of the PML-N.

Commenting on the negative role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), she said that PTI leadership was removed after no-confidence move. She said that country was facing multiple challenges due to carelessness of PTI government.

Meanwhile, Kishwar Zahra a senior leader of Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), said that all the political parties particularly PTI should work for the welfare of the masses. She advised the PTI leadership to avoid wasting time of the public for personal interest.

She said, it is the responsibility of political parties including PTI to focus on development works and public interest projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Oil Gold Muslim All Government Agreement PTV

Recent Stories

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

33 minutes ago
 CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes ..

CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes bronze

33 minutes ago
 Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organi ..

Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organized by traders

33 minutes ago
 Global food prices decline in July, but future sup ..

Global food prices decline in July, but future supply worries remain: UN agency

35 minutes ago
 Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new h ..

Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new home

35 minutes ago
 Imrani to withdraw contesting elections on 9 seats ..

Imrani to withdraw contesting elections on 9 seats: Saeed Ghani

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.