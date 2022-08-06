Govt reduces oil prices to provide relief: Tahira

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Tahira Aurangzab on Friday said that government has reduced oil prices to provide relief to the masses.

The last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had made tuff agreements with International Monetary Funds (IMF), she said while talking to ptv. The people were facing problems due to weak policies of PTI government, she added. The PML-N government, she said has made soft agreement with IMF and the masses are enjoying relief in different commodities. She said, the prices of gold and other essential items are declining due to better policies of the PML-N.

Commenting on the negative role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), she said that PTI leadership was removed after no-confidence move. She said that country was facing multiple challenges due to carelessness of PTI government.

Meanwhile, Kishwar Zahra a senior leader of Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), said that all the political parties particularly PTI should work for the welfare of the masses. She advised the PTI leadership to avoid wasting time of the public for personal interest.

She said, it is the responsibility of political parties including PTI to focus on development works and public interest projects.