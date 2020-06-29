UrduPoint.com
Govt Reduces Sales Tax For Two Wheeler, Three Wheeler: Hamad Azhar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Govt reduces sales tax for two wheeler, three wheeler: Hamad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hamad Azhar Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had reduced the sales tax for two wheeler and three wheeler vehicles while relief was provided in excise duty of cement production.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government had approved electrical vehicle policy.

The reforms in shipping policy had also been made, he said and added that all out measures had been taken to revive the economy.

The tax reduction has been made for local mobile industry like smart phones, he stated. To a question, he said relaxation had been given in Real Estate business.

