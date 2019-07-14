UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Reduces Tax Deduction On Mobile Recharge

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 18 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 02:10 PM

Govt reduces tax deduction on mobile recharge

Mobile phone subscribers will not get Rs89 instead of Rs76 on a recharge of Rs100.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 14th July, 2019) The government is said to have reduced tax deductions on mobile phone recharge.

According to reports, mobile phone subscribers will not get Rs89 instead of Rs76 on a recharge of Rs100.

While the government has not yet confirmed the new tax reductions, subscribers say that they have been receiving Rs89 over a top-up of Rs100.

Earlier when 26% tax was imposed on mobile cards, cell phone users were receiving Rs76 on Rs100 recharge.

The Supreme Court had on April 24, 2019 announced the restoration of all taxes charged by cellular service providers on mobile phone top-up cards after the apex court had suspended the deduction of taxes on prepaid cards levied by mobile phone service providers in June, 2018.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Mobile April June 2018 2019 All Government Court

Recent Stories

These Pakistani celebs took the Bottle cap challen ..

17 minutes ago

Tabdeeli in Saudi Arabia as women can now travel w ..

30 minutes ago

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab cabinet minis ..

45 minutes ago

Suleman Shehbaz refutes Daily Mail’s report, ter ..

52 minutes ago

Rain at Lord’s to delay World Cup final

1 hour ago

Pakistan stops issuing visas to North Korean natio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.