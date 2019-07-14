Govt reduces tax deduction on mobile recharge

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 14th July, 2019) The government is said to have reduced tax deductions on mobile phone recharge.

According to reports, mobile phone subscribers will not get Rs89 instead of Rs76 on a recharge of Rs100.

While the government has not yet confirmed the new tax reductions, subscribers say that they have been receiving Rs89 over a top-up of Rs100.

Earlier when 26% tax was imposed on mobile cards, cell phone users were receiving Rs76 on Rs100 recharge.

The Supreme Court had on April 24, 2019 announced the restoration of all taxes charged by cellular service providers on mobile phone top-up cards after the apex court had suspended the deduction of taxes on prepaid cards levied by mobile phone service providers in June, 2018.