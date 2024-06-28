Govt Reforming System To Expand Tax Network: Ihsan Afzal
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Friday said that the government is focusing on reforming the system to expand tax network in the country.
We are working to catch the tax evaders and trying to bring them into the tax network, he said while talking to private news channel.
He said that the government is going to digitalize the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) with the help of a foreign consultant for registering all retailers to increase the tax collection amount.
The government is planning to bring exporters into the normal tax slab, which will also improve the tax collection system, he added.
We are reducing expenditures and in this connection, a high-power committee has been constituted to adopt the procedure for downsizing the ministries and organizations, he informed.
He said that instruction has been forwarded to the ministries and organizations to avoid using luxury cars. About the pension reforms, he said the govt is working on it.
