Gov't Reforms Improve Hajj Operations, Promote Religious Harmony: Sardar Yousuf
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, on Sunday said that the government chalking out major reforms to improve Hajj operations, religious education, and interfaith harmony.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Ministry introduced transparent and efficient measures to make Hajj affordable and accessible.
He added that the government improved transport facilities and pilgrim services across major cities, ensuring safer and more comfortable journeys.
“Despite rising global costs, Pakistan’s Hajj packages remained more affordable than those of neighboring countries,” he noted.
He termed the 50-50 quota system a significant milestone, which allocated half of the Hajj slots to private organizers and the rest to the government.
Discussing religious education, he said the Ministry introduced a unified curriculum across sects and made Quran education mandatory from Grades 1 to 6.
“We collaborated with scholars and the Islamic Ideology Council to align national laws with Islamic principles while respecting sectarian diversity,” he added.
He emphasized the government's commitment to further expand the Hajj quota and improve services for pilgrims.
