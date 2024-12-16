Open Menu

Govt Refunded Huge Amount To Hajj Pilgrims; NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 11:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary Shamsher Ali Mazari on Monday informed the National Assembly that as many as Rs132,000 had been refunded to 7624 Hajj pilgrims who did not avail the facility of travelling by train.

Replying to a supplementary question of MNA Aalia Kamran during the Question Hour session of the lower House of the Parliament, he informed that Rs118,000 had been returned to those pilgrims who travelled by train while 97,000 rupees had been refunded to other pilgrims.

Shamsher said that mobile SIMs including international and Whatsapp's call facility costing around Rs6000 had also been provided to each pilgrim.

