Govt Refutes News Of Privatization Of Govt Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Govt refutes news of privatization of govt schools

The Punjab government has taken strict notice of the baseless and fabricated news regarding the privatization of government schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Punjab government has taken strict notice of the baseless and fabricated news regarding the privatization of government schools.

The spokesperson of the Punjab government told APP that the government has clarified that all the news regarding the privatization of government schools are contrary to the facts.

The spokesperson further told that no programme related to privatization of government schools is under consideration.

