Govt. regrets indifferent attitude of opposition relating to corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday regretted the indifferent attitude of opposition for missing a joint meeting being convened to discuss growing cases of coronavirus and said that attitude of opposition speaks of their complete disregard towards safety of public and own party workers.

Addressing a press conference in Jirga Hall of Provincial Assembly here, he said that absence of opposition in a joint consultative meeting has proved of their indifferent attitude and disregard to matters related to safety of general public. The ministers including Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and CM aide Kamran Bangash were also present on this occasion.

He said the government was tirelessly working to contain coronavirus and a committee was constituted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to discuss the situation of virus with opposition. He said the government has also cancelled all its public gatherings and the joint meeting was aimed to sensitize opposition about increasing coronavirus cases.

He said that leaders of PDM were trying to divert attention of people from their loot and corruption, adding, the people have rejected PDM as intentions of opposition leaders were known to public.

Shaukat said the government would ensure protection of people and maintain writ of government. He said the suggestions and proposals for safety of people would always be welcomed.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra said the government was trying to control the impacts of coronavirus on economic situation and to save precious lives of people. He said the economy was unable to tackle impacts of coronavirus and it was the need of hour to devise a result oriented strategy to minimize virus effects on socio-economic conditions of people.

He advised the opposition to comprehend the situation and stop politicking over matters that are irrelevant and jeopardizing safety of people and their own party workers.