UrduPoint.com

Govt Rejects Notion Of Any Delegation From Pakistan Visiting Israel

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 02, 2022 | 11:43 AM

Govt rejects notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel

The Foreign Office says the reported visit in question was organized by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 2nd, 2022) The government has categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel.

According to Foreign Office, the reported visit in question was organized by a foreign NGO, which is not based in Pakistan.

The stance has also been vindicated by the head of the non-governmental organization, Anila Ali who organized the visit.

In a recent interview, she said the visit was purely an initiative of Pakistani-American women, and it has nothing to do with Pakistan.

She said the controversy being generated about the visit is merely politics. She said we should not be used in it.

The head of American Muslim Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council said she was very sad that politicians in Pakistan would use the visit for their political objectives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Israel Visit Women Muslim From Government Sad

Recent Stories

World Milk Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

World Milk Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

10 minutes ago
 FAO-UN delegation discussed with UVAS scientist to ..

FAO-UN delegation discussed with UVAS scientist to curb Lumpy Skin Disease

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd June 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

11 hours ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.