Govt rejects notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 2nd, 2022) The government has categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel.

According to Foreign Office, the reported visit in question was organized by a foreign NGO, which is not based in Pakistan.

The stance has also been vindicated by the head of the non-governmental organization, Anila Ali who organized the visit.

In a recent interview, she said the visit was purely an initiative of Pakistani-American women, and it has nothing to do with Pakistan.

She said the controversy being generated about the visit is merely politics. She said we should not be used in it.

The head of American Muslim Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council said she was very sad that politicians in Pakistan would use the visit for their political objectives.