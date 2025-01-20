Govt rejects PTI’s demands including formation of Judicial Commission on May 9 riots

(@Abdulla99267510)

Govt’s responses have been structured clause by clause, addresses each demand of PTI separately

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) The Federal government on Monday refused to form a judicial commission on the May 9 incident in response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) demand.

The sources said that the government’s negotiation team prepared written responses to PTI’s demands. The responses were structured clause by clause, addressing each demand of PTI separately.

The government also in its written reply stated that a judicial commission could not be formed on the May 9 events as such commissions are established for matters that are not under judicial proceedings.

The cases related to May 9 are already being heard in the courts, and some accused individuals have even been convicted by the military courts.

The sources said that that the government in its response asked the PTI to provide a list of missing persons and the details of those arrested in connection with the November 26 incident.

The reply questioned how any action can be taken for the release of detainees if their Names and details are not provided.

Additionally, the government had asked PTI to furnish details regarding their claims of casualties. The government’s negotiation team is expected to submit its written response to the Speaker of the National Assembly in the coming days. The Speaker will decide on the fourth round of negotiations upon receiving the government’s reply.

It may be mentioned here that during the third round of talks between the government and PTI’s negotiation committees, the PTI had presented written demands, which included the formation of a judicial commission on the May 9 and November 26 incidents as well as the release of Imran Khan and other party leaders and workers.