Govt relaxes restaurant closing time, allows taking food home throughout night

Acknowledging the reduction in air pollution in the province, the Punjab government on Monday evening has issued a notification to ease the ban on restaurants while allowing them to stay open till late

After improving the atmosphere, the ban on restaurants has been relaxed.

Indoor dining restaurants will be open till 10pm tonight. The ban on serving food to customers by placing chairs in the open space will remain in place. The convenience of buying food from restaurants and taking it home will be available all the time.

Environment Protection Agency Director General Imran Hameed Sheikh issued a notification on Monday evening allowing restaurants to stay open till 10:00 pm.