Govt Relaxes Restaurant Closing Time, Allows Taking Food Home Throughout Night
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Acknowledging the reduction in air pollution in the province, the Punjab government on Monday evening has issued a notification to ease the ban on restaurants while allowing them to stay open till late
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Acknowledging the reduction in air pollution in the province, the Punjab government on Monday evening has issued a notification to ease the ban on restaurants while allowing them to stay open till late.
After improving the atmosphere, the ban on restaurants has been relaxed.
Indoor dining restaurants will be open till 10pm tonight. The ban on serving food to customers by placing chairs in the open space will remain in place. The convenience of buying food from restaurants and taking it home will be available all the time.
Environment Protection Agency Director General Imran Hameed Sheikh issued a notification on Monday evening allowing restaurants to stay open till 10:00 pm.
Recent Stories
LDA seals 200 illegal commercial buildings
Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley
Scabies transmitted person to person through close skin contact: Skin specialist
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case
PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik
Intermediate Part II exams: Two fake candidates caught red-handed
Russia kills 3 in Donetsk as Zelensky visits frontline
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog
UN climate chief urges focus on major political decisions to advance climate act ..
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference
ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA seals 200 illegal commercial buildings22 seconds ago
-
Pedestrian crushed to death by tractor-trolley1 minute ago
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, others in May-9 riots case1 minute ago
-
PTI encouraging violence under guise of protest: Musadik1 minute ago
-
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts to combat smog29 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference34 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee31 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases31 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh31 minutes ago
-
Sindh government committed to economic growth and farmer’s prosperity: Qasim Naveed Qamar31 minutes ago
-
PML-N coordinator vows to strengthen political activities in KPK31 minutes ago
-
LG Minister to digitize accounts of local bodies31 minutes ago