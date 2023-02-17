UrduPoint.com

Govt Releases 12,779 Mln For Railways' Division In 7 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs 12,779 million, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) against a total allocation of around Rs 32,440 million to execute 36 different projects.

Out of the total authorization/disbursement of Rs 12,779 million, around Rs 12, 600 million have been utilized by railways' division projects during the seven-month period (July-January) of the current fiscal year, according to official data available with APP.

According to the documents, Rs26,648.036 million have been earmarked for 32 ongoing projects, out of which Rs15,974.500 million has been reserved for procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

The Federal government has allocated Rs2,300 million for the special repair of 100 diesel-electric locomotives for improving the reliability and availability of running locomotives.

Similarly, an amount of Rs1,000 million was earmarked for the replacement of old and obsolete Signal Gear from the Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline section of Pakistan Railways.

While, an amount of Rs6,000 million has been kept for four new schemes, out of which Rs5,000 million would be utilized for up-gradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-I and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An amount of Rs600 million would be earmarked for replacement of track machines. Rs200 million allocated for conversion of breaking system of 328 MBFRS from vaccum brake to air brake.

