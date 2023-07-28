Open Menu

Govt Releases Flood Management Funds To District Commissioners

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 10:28 PM

The government of Balochistan has released flood management funds to the district administrations of all districts of the province, a Finance Department Spokesman said on Friday

He said funds have been released to the districts to effectively deal with the situation caused by the ongoing rains in the province and to provide immediate assistance to the victims.

"On the direction of the Chief Minister, a total of 15 crore rupees has been released to the deputy commissioners of 36 districts of the province and the chairman District Disaster Management Authority, Spokesperson further said.

The deputy commissioners will be allowed to use these funds only for the relief and rehabilitation activities of the victims.

