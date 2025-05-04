Govt Releases Funds For Himmat Card
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Punjab Finance Department has released the last tranche of the Himmat Card.
Over Rs.680 million have been released for the Himmat Card. The money will be distributed to special people this month.
According to the Finance Department official sources, this assistance will be given to 65,000 registered special people.
In this connection, secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood had sent a final permission summary to the Finance Department for the release of the grant. The Finance Department has transferred the grant to the account of the Social Welfare Department.
