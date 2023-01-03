UrduPoint.com

Govt Releases Funds For Various Water Resources Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

The government has released an amount of Rs22,859.62 million for various water resources schemes under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) till November 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ):The government has released an amount of Rs22,859.62 million for various water resources schemes under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) till November 2022.

According to the data of the Planning Commission, the government has specified a sum of Rs 97,559.38 million for various projects in PSDP 2022-23. Out of total release amount, the local component stood at Rs 17,859.08 million while foreign aid component was 4,581.62 million.

The Ongoing schemes included 13 hydel and 61 water sector projects, whereas the new projects were only 13 in total.

The allocation of ongoing hydel projects included Rs 55,383 million for Dasu Hydropower Project (2,160 MW), Rs 12,083 Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (696 MW), and Rs 12,000 million for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydro Power Project (1,410 MW).

Among the ongoing water sector projects, Rs 20,000 million each was allocated for Diamer Basha Dam Project and K-4 Greater water Supply Scheme (260 MGD), Rs 12,060 million for Mohmand Multipurpose Dam Project, Rs 7,000 million for Diamer Basha Dam Project (Land Acquisition and Re-settlement), and Rs 5,000 each for Nai Gaj Dam Project Dadu (Sindh) and Kaachi Canal Project (Phase-I) Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Bolan and Jhal Magsi.

The major allocation for new schemes included Rs 500 million for the Chashma Right Bank Canal Left Cum Gravity Project and Rs 300 million each for the construction of five Small Dams Salari-2 Dam, Rai Jo Da Dam, Shalmani Dam, Garwari Dam and Amari Dam in Kohistan Dadu, for construction of six dams including Densi, Kcodal, Kambowah, Khiropora and others; for construction of six smalls dams in District Zhob and Sherani, and others projects.

