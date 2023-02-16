UrduPoint.com

Govt Releases Over Rs 14 Bln For 113 Housing Sector Projects In 7 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Govt releases over Rs 14 bln for 113 housing sector projects in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs 14.252 billion, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) against a total allocation of around Rs 18.737 billion to execute 113 different projects aimed at ensuring the availability of affordable residential facilities.

Out of the total authorization/disbursement of Rs 14,252.66 million, around Rs 3,191.77million have been utilized on the housing sector projects during a seven-month period (July-January) of the current fiscal year, according to official data available with APP.

The budgetary allocation included Rs 12,273.329 million for 107 ongoing projects and Rs 1,711.875 million for six new schemes, As per the PSDP document, an amount of Rs 523.

168 million had been earmarked for rehabilitation and construction roads of Hyderabad City (20 development schemes).

Similarly, an amount of Rs 486.159 million had been kept for the construction of metalled roads in different areas of District Bahawalpur (24 development schemes, while Rs 406.211 million were specified for construction of black top roads, Purana Duki and Rabbat villages, District Duki.

Regarding the new development schemes, an amount of Rs 1,000 million was allocated for rehabilitation and construction of roads in SITE Industrial Estate, Karachi.

An amount of Rs 250 million had been earmarked for construction of carpet road from Kot Sher to Jajoki, District Gujranwala. Likewise, Rs 239.875 million would be kept for balance liabilities of 2018.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Road Hyderabad Bahawalpur Gujranwala SITE 2018 From Government Top Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

3 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

4 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.