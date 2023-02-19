UrduPoint.com

Govt Releases Over Rs 14 Bln For 113 Housing Sector Projects In 7 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Govt releases over Rs 14 bln for 113 housing sector projects in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs 14.252 billion, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) against a total allocation of around Rs 18.737 billion to execute 113 different projects aimed at ensuring the availability of affordable residential facilities.

Out of the total authorization/disbursement of Rs 14,252.66 million, around Rs 3,191.77million have been utilized on the housing sector projects during a seven-month period (July-January) of the current fiscal year, according to official data available with APP.

The budgetary allocation included Rs 12,273.329 million for 107 ongoing projects and Rs 1,711.875 million for six new schemes, As per the PSDP document, an amount of Rs 523.168 million had been earmarked for the rehabilitation and construction roads of in Hyderabad City (20 development schemes).

Similarly, an amount of Rs 486.159 million had been kept for the construction of metalled roads in different areas of District Bahawalpur (24 development schemes, while Rs 406.211 million were specified for the construction of black top roads, Purana Duki and Rabbat villages, District Duki.

Regarding the new development schemes, an amount of Rs 1,000 million was allocated for the rehabilitation and construction of roads in SITE Industrial Estate, Karachi.

An amount of Rs 250 million had been earmarked for the construction of a carpeted road from Kot Sher to Jajoki, District Gujranwala. Likewise, Rs 239.875 million would be kept for the balance of liabilities of 2018.

/395/778

Related Topics

Karachi Road Hyderabad Bahawalpur Gujranwala SITE 2018 From Government Top Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

6 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

14 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

15 hours ago
 Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on ..

Russia 'expected' to launch rescue ship to ISS on Feb 24: official

15 hours ago
 Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making different ..

Samina Alvi emphasizes on need of making differently-abled children self-sustain ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.