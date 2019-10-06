UrduPoint.com
Govt Releases Rs 132.945b Under PSDP 2019-20

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal government has so far released Rs132.945 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs 55.949 billion for federal ministries, Rs 29.712 billion for corporations and Rs 8.003 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 26.78 billion for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs 32.5 billion during the year 2019-20.

An amount of Rs 12 billion has also been released for the merged areas of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) under the government's 10 years development programme.

Similarly for Higher education Commission, the government released an amount of Rs5.739 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 29 billion while Rs 4.891 billion were released for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for which the government had allocated Rs 24.45 billion in the development budget.

For National Highway Authority, the government released Rs 27.

228 billion against its allocations of Rs154.96 billion.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs 2.7 billion for Railways Division out of total allocation of Rs 16 billion, Rs 1.969 billion for Interior Division, and Rs 2.234 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

SUPARCO received Rs 624.649 million out of its total allocation of Rs 6.033 billion whereas Revenue Division received Rs 333.648 million out of total allocation of Rs 1.9 billion.

The Cabinet Division also received Rs 7.997 billion for which an amount of Rs 39.986 billion has been allocated for the year 2019-20.

The government also released Rs 4.933 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs3.070 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 percent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 percent.

