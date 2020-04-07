UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Releases Rs. 20.02 For Living Allowance: Chief Minster Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:03 PM

Govt. releases Rs. 20.02 for living allowance: Chief Minster Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

On the direction of Chief Minster Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the Punjab government has released Rs. 20.02 million for living allowance to district Zakat Committee Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):On the direction of Chief Minster Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the Punjab government has released Rs. 20.02 million for living allowance to district Zakat Committee Mianwali.

According to press release of Chairman District Zakat Committee said on Tuesday the amount Rs. 20.

02 of living allowance will be distributed among 2254 deserving people- Rs. 9,000 per individual through Easy Paisa on the Cell numbers of deserving people of the district.

He further said an amount Rs. 11, 52,000 will be distributed among 96 Blind people as Rs. 12,000 per individual through Easy Paisa and in this connection all the local Chairmen and Field Staff have been informed.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Mianwali All Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Medicine home delivery service launched in Abu Dha ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Georgia Climb to 195 With 7 N ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Airlifts Nationals Form Tokyo After Resumpt ..

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus infected doctors vandalize hospital, f ..

17 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at 23.48 USD per ba ..

24 minutes ago

2.350 Kg Hashish seized, 2 arrested in Sargodha

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.