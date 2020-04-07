Govt. releases Rs. 20.02 for living allowance: Chief Minster Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

On the direction of Chief Minster Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the Punjab government has released Rs. 20.02 million for living allowance to district Zakat Committee Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ):On the direction of Chief Minster Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the Punjab government has released Rs. 20.02 million for living allowance to district Zakat Committee Mianwali.

According to press release of Chairman District Zakat Committee said on Tuesday the amount Rs. 20.

02 of living allowance will be distributed among 2254 deserving people- Rs. 9,000 per individual through Easy Paisa on the Cell numbers of deserving people of the district.

He further said an amount Rs. 11, 52,000 will be distributed among 96 Blind people as Rs. 12,000 per individual through Easy Paisa and in this connection all the local Chairmen and Field Staff have been informed.