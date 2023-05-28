UrduPoint.com

Govt Releases Rs 25,889 Mln For Railways Division In Ten Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The government has so far released Rs 25,889.66 million in funds, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23, against a total allocation of around Rs 31,808.91 million to execute 36 different projects of railways division.

Out of the total authorization/disbursement of Rs 25,889.66 million, around Rs 17,784.48 million have been utilized by railways division projects, during the ten-month period (July-April) of the current fiscal year, according to official data available with APP.

According to the documents, Rs 26,648.036 million have been earmarked for 32 ongoing projects, out of which Rs 15,974.500 million have been reserved for the procurement and manufacturing of 820 High Capacity Bogie Freight Wagons and 230 passenger coaches.

The Federal government has allocated Rs 2,300 million for the special repair of 100 diesel-electric locomotives for improving the reliability and availability of running locomotives.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 1,000 million was earmarked for the replacement of old and obsolete Signal Gear from the Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline section of Pakistan Railways.

While, an amount of Rs 6,000 million has been kept for four new schemes, out of which Rs 5,000 million would be utilized for the upgradation of Pakistan Railways' existing Main Line-I, and for the establishment of Dry Port near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

An amount of Rs 600 million would be earmarked for the replacement of track machines, and Rs 200 million allocated for the conversion of the brake system of 328 MBFRS from vacuum brake to air brake.

