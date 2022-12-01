UrduPoint.com

Govt Releases Rs 27,220 Mln For Various Projects Of NTDC/PEPCO In 1st Quarter Of FY-2022-23

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The government has released a sum of Rs 27,220.10 million for various projects of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Supply Company (PEPCO) under the Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the data of the Planning Commission, the government had allocated Rs 42,983.26 million for various NTDC/PEPCO projects with Rs 20,773.43 million foreign aid component. A sum of Rs 24,374.66 million has been spent so far on various projects.

The government had specified a sum of Rs 7500 million for the Interconnection of Makran Network, Rs 2,000 million for 220 kV Swabi Substation (NTDC), Rs 1,500 million for 220/132kV GIS Substation Dhabiji (NTDC), Rs 1,200 million for 500 kV Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rs 1000 million for 220kV Haripur Substation, Rs 750 million for ABC Cable for Peshawar, Bannu Circle (PESCO), Rs 600 million for construction of 132 kV Grid Station (Khan Mehterzai), Rs 395 million for electrification works at different villages of Chitral.

For the new scheme, an amount of Rs 2,500 million has been allocated for the electricity distribution efficiency improvement project, Rs 2,000 million for secondary Transmission Lines and Grid stations (HESCO), Rs 1500 million for 220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Apparel and business Park, and Rs 500 million for construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132 kV Transmission Line (Jiwani to Gwadar).

Similarly, a sum of Rs 14,085 million has been earmarked for the installation of 2,600 MW Coal Fired Power Project Jamshoro, Rs 7,600 million for evacuation of power from Sukki Kinari, Rs 7,260 million for provision of 50KVA T/F & HT 'Line for De' Rs 3,360 million for evacuation of power from 2,160 MW Dasu HPP Stage-1, Rs 3,400 million for evacuation of power from Tarbela 5th extension, Rs 2,500 million for power distribution enhancement investment programme-II, Rs 2,000 million for up-gradation/extension of NTDC's Telecommunication and SCADA System at NPCC, Rs 1,650 million for 500 KV Islamabad West and Rs 3,000 million for evacuation of power from 1,224 MW wind power plants at Jhimpir.

