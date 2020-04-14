Govt releases Rs 4,118.810 mln for power projects

The government has released an amount of Rs 4,118.810 million for various power projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The government has released an amount of Rs 4,118.810 million for various power projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 42,531.230 million was allocated for various power sector projects in the current fiscal year.

A sum of Rs 3,000 million has been released for interconnection of isolated Makran/Gwadar Network at Basima via Nag G/Station from Panjgoor Grid Station, Rs 300 million for construction of 132 -KV Grid Station at Isplinji District Mastung and Rs 270 million for electrification of village Dera Bughti.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 215 million has been released for the construction of 132 Kv Grid Station at Deep Sea Port Gwadar, Rs 183.810 million for construction of 132 KV Grid Station at Dadar and 132 KV SDT Sibbi-Dadar and Rs 75 million each for electrification works at different valleys of District Chitral and establishment of 132 KV Grid System along with the upgradation of existing 33 KV Grid Station in Chitral.