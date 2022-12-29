UrduPoint.com

Govt Releases Rs 4.21b For IT Project

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Govt releases Rs 4.21b for IT project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs 4.21 billion to execute Information Technology related projects during the first four months of the current fiscal year under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23).

According to official data available with APP, the government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs 4,211.21 million out of a total allocation of 5,731.70 million for various ongoing and new projects of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent on the development projects during the corresponding period (July-October) stood at Rs3,487.32 million.

According to the disbursement mechanism of the Planning Division, the development funds allocated in the Federal budget are released at the rate of 20 percent in the first quarter (July-September), followed by 30 percent each in the second and third quarters and the remaining 20 percent in the last quarter (April-June) of a fiscal year.

Related Topics

Technology Budget Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

New study highlights need to regularly clean phone ..

New study highlights need to regularly clean phones for infection control protoc ..

5 minutes ago
 Arada completes all units at Nest student accommod ..

Arada completes all units at Nest student accommodation at Sharjah’s Aljada

5 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth pass ..

Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth passenger in 2022

5 minutes ago
 Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europa’s 1st ever ..

Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europa’s 1st ever call in Middle East

5 minutes ago
 EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand deli ..

EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand delivered from renewable energy so ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches ADIB PAY

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches ADIB PAY

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.