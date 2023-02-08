Govt releases Rs 4.21b for IT project in 1st half 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs 4.21 billion to execute Information Technology related projects during the first six months of the current fiscal year under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23).

According to official data available with APP, the government has authorized the utilisation of development funds amounting to Rs 4,211.21 million out of a total allocation of Rs. 6330.70 million for various ongoing and new projects of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent on the development projects during the corresponding period (July-December) stood at Rs 3,662.30 million.