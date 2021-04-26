Govt releases Rs 48,411 mln for NTDC/PEPCO projects so far

The government has released a sum of Rs 48,411.358 million for various projects of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2020-21 so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The government has released a sum of Rs 48,411.358 million for various projects of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2020-21 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 39,299.9803 million was allocated for various NTDC/PEPCO projects in the current fiscal year.

Out of total allocation, domestic share was Rs 11,607.860 million while foreign component was estimated as 27,692 million.

An amount of Rs 7,375.860 million was released from domestic share while Rs 41,035.498 million was received under foreign aid component so far.

An sum of Rs 4,000 million was allocated for evacuation of power from 1224 MW Wind Power Plants at Jhimphir clusters (NTDC), Rs 2,500 million for Evacuation of Power from Suki Kinari, Kohala, Mahal HPPs (NTDC), Rs 1,160 million for Evacuation of power from 2160MW Dasu HPP Stage-I (NTDC), Rs 3,000 million for 220-KV Dera Ismail Khan - Zhob Transmission Line alongwith 220-KV Zhob Sub-Station (NTDC) and Rs 2,675 million for Construction of New 220 kV GudduSibbi Single Circuit Transmission Line for Improvement of Power Supply System in South areas(NTDC) in the PSDP for fiscal year 2020-21.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 3,200 million was earmarked for 500KV Faisalabad New (2x750) (Now 500KV Faisalabad West along with allied T/Ls) (NTDC), Rs 3,000 million for 500kV HVDC Transmission System between Tajikistan and Pakistan for Central Asia - South Asia Transmission Interconnection (CASA-1000) (NTDC), Rs 3,000 million for 500-KV Lahore, North (NTDC), Rs 2,130 million for Enhancement in Transformation Capacity of NTDC System by Extension and Augmentation of Existing Grid Stations (NTDC), Rs 1,300 million for Conversion of Existing 220 kV Substations at Bund Road, Kala Shah Kaku, Ravi and Nishatabad to GIS Technology (NTDC) and Rs 1,000 million for Evacuation of power from wind power projects at Jhimpir and Gharo Wind Clusters (NTDC).

