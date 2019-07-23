Govt releases Rs 52bln for development schemes: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that Rs 52 billion funds had been released by the government for different development schemes, adding that comprehensive mechanism had been devised for monitoring of the development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that Rs 52 billion funds had been released by the government for different development schemes, adding that comprehensive mechanism had been devised for monitoring of the development projects.

According to a handout issued here, he said that strict monitoring would be ensured at every level and no compromise would be made on the quality of the work.

The CM said that the pace of work should be expedited on annual development programme (ADP) schemes and correct utilisation of development budget be ensured as well.

He said that the annual development programme was reflective of government's priorities which were aimed at welfare of masses.

The public-private partnership would be promoted for attracting more investment in different sectors and public-private partnership authority was also being formed to move further in this regard, he added.

He said the government has also protected the rights of farmers who remained a victim to an exploitative system during the past tenures.