Govt Releases Rs 6 Mln For Minorities' Financial Aid In Jaffarabad: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Razzaq Khan Khajak on Thursday said that the Balochistan Government has provided Rs 6 million for the minority community of Jaffarabad district

He said the government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the minority community by provision of financial assistance to them.

He said that the money received from the government would be paid to the deserving minority persons in the form of cheques so that the transparency of the money would be maintained and the deserving persons would be given real help.

He expressed these view while talking to the representatives of the minority, in the presence of Hindu Odd Bagri and Christian representatives belonging to the minority community in Jaffarabad after inspecting the financial aid form.

Deputy Commissioner Razzaq Khan Khajak and Superintendent Babu Abdul Samad Khosa reviewed and verified all the forms where 26 forms for children including men and women for treatment were approved and a total of Rs.

560,000 was given to deserving persons for medical treatment while a total of Rs 1 million for scholarship of students was approved for which 28;forms were submitted.

As 26:forms regarding marriages were approved under total of Rs 1.3 million and Rs, 50,000 will be provided to each person of minority community in view of wedding processes in the area, he said.

The DC also issued instructions to give cheques of Rs, 3000 to each person of unemployment for which 396 forms were received in view of joblessness.

Deputy Commissioner Razzaq Khan Khajak further said that the Government of Balochistan has released funds for the assistance of deserving persons who have their trusts and to check their forms in the presence of their community representatives in order to convey their trusts to them in a transparent manner so that the rights of any claimant are not violated.

