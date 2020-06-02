UrduPoint.com
Govt Releases Rs 69,567.359 Mln For Water Projects So Far

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:54 PM

The government has released a sum of Rs 69,567.359 million for various water resource projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):The government has released a sum of Rs 69,567.359 million for various water resource projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs118,627.359 million was allocated for various water resource sectors in the current fiscal year.

A sum of Rs16,000 million has been released for Diamer Basha Dam (Dam part), Rs 10400 million for Diamer Basha dam (Land Acquisition & Resettlement), Rs 1320.960 million for Kachhi Canal Project Dera Bughti, Rs1,321.780 million Lower Indus Right Bank Irrigation & Drainage Project (RBOD-1) and Rs 2,700 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan. Similarly, an amount of Rs8,510 million has been released for Mohmand Dam (Dam Part), Rs1500 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into (RBOD-I, RBOD-III), Jafarabad, Rs 1,775 million for construction of Basool Dam (Ormara), Rs201.

20 million for construction of Khazeena Dam Zamri, Rs 1,100 million for construction of small dams in Sindh, Rs 700 million for construction of small dams in Mansehra district, Rs1,748.184 million for Garuk Storage Dam Kharan, Rs426.330 million for Remedial Measures to Control waterlogging (Muzaffargarh), Rs1,500 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into RBOD.I (RBOD-III), Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Rs 700 million for small dams in KPK and Rs 900 million for raising of Baran Dam Bannu.

A total of Rs 2,523 million has been released for Makhi Farah Link Canal Project, Rs 600 million for Remodeling of Warsak Canal, Rs 2,711.754 for Lining of Distributaries and Minors in Sindh, Rs 2,300 million for Winder Dam, Rs 300 million for construction of small dams in Khuzdar, Rs 800 million for increasing storage capacity and improvement in command area of Tanda dam and Rs 3,000 million for Kurram Tangi dam Project.

