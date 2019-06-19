Govt releases Rs 797.7 mln for Revenue Division projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has so far released Rs 797.7 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2018-19).

The government, in its Federal PSDP, had earmarked Rs 1470.2 million for the Revenue Division projects, with foreign exchange component of Rs 552 million, according to the latest data released by of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government released Rs 290 million for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) for which an amount of Rs 840 million has been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19, including foreign aid of Rs 550 million.

An amount of Rs 160 million have been released for establishment of Inland Revenue Offices in Pakistan for which the same amount was earmarked in the current PSDP.

The government released Rs125 million for construction of Regional Tax Office (RTO) at Islamabad while Rs 30 million have been released for construction of Model Customs Collectorate at Gwadar.

An amount of Rs 17.1 million has been released for purchase of land for establishing Directorate of Transit Trade at Gilgit for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Trade Facilitation for which Rs 28.

5 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.

The government also released Rs 45 million for construction of warehouse for Model Customs Collectorate at Khokar Niaz Baig Lahore for which Rs 45 million were allocated this year.

An amount of Rs 30 million have been released for construction of additional office block for Model Customs Collectorate at Hyderabad.

The federal government has released Rs 617.267 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 as against the total allocation of Rs 675 billion.

Under its development program, the government has released an amount of Rs 244.825 billion for federal ministries, whereas Rs 241.511 billion for corporations and Rs 42.053 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds.

During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 percent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 percent.