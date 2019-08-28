Govt. releases Rs 971 mln for hydro power projects in AJK, GB

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal government has released an amount of Rs 971 million for construction of various hydro power projects in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan during 2018-19 under the Public Sector Development Programme.

An official of the Kashmir Affairs Ministry said that the federal government has allocated Rs 44699.4 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for ongoing and new schemes of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division for fiscal year 2019-20.

Sharing the releases for the hydro projects, he said that the government had released Rs 12 million for 48 MW Jagran Hydro power project, Rs 337 million for 20 MW Hydro Power Project Hanzel Gilgit, Rs 70 million for 34.

5 MW Harpo Hydro Power Project Skardu and Rs 552 million for 16 MW Hydro Power project Nalter-III.

In the PSDP 2019-20, he said, Rs 500 million has been allocated for 48 megawatt Jagran Hydro Power Project, Rs 460 million for 20 MW Hydro Power Project Hanzel Gilgit, Rs 50 million for 26 MW Shagarthang Hydropower project, Rs 400 million for 34.5 MW Harpo Hydro Power Project Skardu, Rs 125 million for construction of 4 MW hydropower project, Thack Chilas, Rs 200 million for construction of 16 MW hydropower project Nalter-III.