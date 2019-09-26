UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Releases Rs1,206.040m For Water Projects Under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

Govt releases Rs1,206.040m for water projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

The government has released a sum of Rs1,206.040 million out of total allocation of Rs85,499.359 million, for various water projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has released a sum of Rs1,206.040 million out of total allocation of Rs85,499.359 million, for various water projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs220 million has been released for construction of Basool dam (Gwadar), Rs20 million for construction of Bhundaro Storage dam, Rs10.450 million for construction of Bohir Mass storage dam and Rs40 million for Construction of Khazeena Dam Zamri, Muskhail.

Similarly, a sum of Rs269 million has been released for construction of Garuk Storage Dam District Kharan, Rs200 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan (Package-III), Rs100 million for Makhi Farash Link Canal Project (Chotiari Phase-II) for water supply to Thar Coal Project, Rs90 million for Normal/ Emergent Flood Programme (Yearly based programme -Ongoing/continuous activity) and Rs21.

280 million each for Lining of Distributaries and Minors in Sindh, Rehabilitation of irrigation System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Revamping/ Rehabilitation of Irrigation and Drainage System of Sindh.

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Thar Dam Kharan Government Million Gwadar

Recent Stories

Druzhba Reverse Flow Most Profitable Option of Oil ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey's West Hit by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake- Eur ..

4 minutes ago

Verstappen set for grid penalty at Russian Grand P ..

4 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to mental health issues in ki ..

4 minutes ago

UAE takes part in Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meet ..

16 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori adds his name to 239 ISS visitor ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.