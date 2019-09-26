Govt releases Rs1,206.040m for water projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

The government has released a sum of Rs1,206.040 million out of total allocation of Rs85,499.359 million, for various water projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has released a sum of Rs1,206.040 million out of total allocation of Rs85,499.359 million, for various water projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs220 million has been released for construction of Basool dam (Gwadar), Rs20 million for construction of Bhundaro Storage dam, Rs10.450 million for construction of Bohir Mass storage dam and Rs40 million for Construction of Khazeena Dam Zamri, Muskhail.

Similarly, a sum of Rs269 million has been released for construction of Garuk Storage Dam District Kharan, Rs200 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan (Package-III), Rs100 million for Makhi Farash Link Canal Project (Chotiari Phase-II) for water supply to Thar Coal Project, Rs90 million for Normal/ Emergent Flood Programme (Yearly based programme -Ongoing/continuous activity) and Rs21.

280 million each for Lining of Distributaries and Minors in Sindh, Rehabilitation of irrigation System in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Revamping/ Rehabilitation of Irrigation and Drainage System of Sindh.

