Govt releases Rs18,188.384 million for NTDC/PEPCO projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The government has released a sum of Rs18,188.384 million for various projects of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) so far under the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the Planning Commission, out of the total, Rs 14,6555.524 million was a local component while Rs 3,432.860 million was a foreign component. As many as Rs 69,484 million was earmarked for various projects of NTDC/PEPCO under the PSDP for year 2021-22.

A sum of Rs 22,000 million has been earmarked for installation of 2600MW Coal Fire Power Plant, Rs5,500 million for evacuation of Power from Suki Kinari Hydro power Project, Rs 8,500 million for evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu Hydro power Project, Rs 5,933 million for 500 KV Islamabad West (NTDC), Rs 2,282 million for evacuation of power from Tarbela 5th Extension, Rs 1,700 million evacuation of power fro from 1224 MW wind Power Plants (Jhimpir), Rs1,400 million from enhancement in Transmission Capacity of NTDC system, Rs 1200 million for construction of new 220 KV Guddu-Sibbi Single Circuit, Rs 2,600 million for 500 kV HVDC Transmission System (CASA-1000), Rs 2,350 million for 500 KV Faisalabad New (NTDC), Rs 1,500 million for 500 kV Lahore North (NTDC and Rs 1,500 million for up-gradation of NTDC's Telecommunication.

An amount of Rs 5,000 million has been allocated for Interconnection of Isolated Makran Network (QESCO), Rs 1,000 million for 20 Kv Swabi sub division, Rs 2,000 million 220 KV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Transmission line, Rs 2,500 million for 220-KV Mastung, Rs 1,300 million for 220 KV Mirpur Khas Grid Station and Rs 640 million for 500/220 KV Sialkot Substation.

Similarly, under new scheme, a sum of Rs3,000 million has been allocated for 500 KV Allama Iqbal Industrial city, Rs 6,600 million for secondary transmission lines (SPECO), Rs 5,200 million for secondary transmission lines and grid station (HESCO) and Rs 1,010 million for power distribution enhancement (Advance Metering Infrastructure Project (IESCO).

