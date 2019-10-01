Govt releases Rs22.421761 b to 36 education authorities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Finance Department has released non-development provincial finance commission share Rs22.421761 billion to 36 education authorities of the province.

A spokesman of the education department said out of this funds, Rs1.

355611 billion were released to education authority Faisalabad while Rs1.15 billion to Lahore, Rs1.7731 billion to Rawalpindi, Rs939.264 million to Sargodha, Rs199.447 million to Sheikhupura, Rs97.114 million to Toba Tek Singh, Rs150.057 million to Jhang, Rs63.635 million to Chiniot, Rs100.371 million to Mianwali, Rs224.7 million to Multan and Rs146.544 million to Vehari.