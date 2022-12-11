UrduPoint.com

Govt Releases Rs296.10 Million To Advance Nine Petroleum Sector Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Govt releases Rs296.10 million to advance nine petroleum sector projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The government has released funds amounting to Rs296.10 million to advance nine ongoing petroleum-related projects during the first four months of the current fiscal year under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) against a total allocation of Rs1.48 billion.

Out of the total disbursement of Rs296.10 million, around Rs11.44 million have been spent on petroleum projects to accelerate oil and gas exploration activities during a four-month period (July-October 2022), according to official data available with APP.

As per the PSDP document, the incumbent government earmarked Rs150.560 million for the establishment of the National Mineral Data Centre (NMDC) Directorate General of Minerals, Rs303.700 million for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) for its sustainable operations to facilitate oil and gas exploration research in Pakistan (HDIP), Rs100 million for Geological Mapping on 50 Toposheets, out of 354 unmapped Toposheets of Outcrop Area of Balochistan Province, Rs70 million for Legal Consultancy Services for drafting of Model Mineral Agreement and updating of Regulatory Framework (Federal and Provincial Minerals/Coal Departments) and Rs 200 million for Pakistan National Research Programme on Geological Hazards (Earthquakes and Landslides) - Data Acquisition along Active Faults and Identification of Potential Landslides Hotspot Zones.

Similarly, the government specified Rs 224.809 million for strengthening and up-gradation of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi, Rs100 million to supply 10 MMCFD gas/RLNG at doorstep (zero point) of Bostan Special Economic Zone, Balochistan (SSGCL), Rs 74.705 million to supply 13 MMCFD gas/RLNG at doorstep (zero point) of Bin Qasim Industrial Park Special Economic Zone, Sindh (SSGCL) and Rs256.735 million to supply 40 MMCFD gas/RLNG at doorstep (zero point) of Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone, Faisalabad (SNGPL).

\395\778

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Faisalabad Balochistan Oil Bin Qasim Gas Government Agreement Billion Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

6 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

16 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

16 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

16 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.